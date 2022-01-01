Genoa – Serious injury in the late afternoon at Villa Staffora in Sestri Levante. The farmer and breeder Nicola Rollando, historical figure of the left of Tigullio, was run over by his own tractor which overturned on a steep hilly road.

The Chiavari firefighters who arrived on site with the 118 staff were able to free the injured while the medical staff stabilized the farmer who suffered severe fractures to the pelvis and limbs. Rolando was admitted to the San Martino hospital in Genoa in red code even though he is not in danger of life.