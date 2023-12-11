Sestri Levante – Confuoco Ceremony on Saturday 16 December in Sestri Levante starting from 3.30 pm in the station square, from where the procession will start to reach Piazza Matteotti, where the traditional exchange of greetings will be held, the lighting of the auspicious bonfire, among the O Leûdo cultural association and the municipal administration. The route will wind through Via Roma, a stretch of Viale Mazzini, Piazza Sant'Antonio, Corso Colombo, Via XXV Aprile, until reaching Piazza Matteotti in front of the town hall. During the parade and in the four stops of the procession, Corso Colombo, Villa Balbi clearing, the intersection with Via della Chiusa, the intersection with Via Cappuccini, the Sestri Philharmonic Society will perform Christmas and repertoire music. In addition to the Philharmonic itself, the maestro participates in the traditional exchange of greetings Vito Molinarithe Sentieri a Levante associations, Tigullio Torre Marconi, the Alpini group of Sestri and Casarza Ligure, the national Carabinieri association, the Sailors of Italy, the Friends of Leudo, in Caladda, the Sestante, Il Bagnun, La Sciamadda, the Yacht Club, Roberto Santi with the Equites Errantes and the “Prince of Portobello” Alfredo Manzi, Paolo Regati, Maurizio “Miro” Gattithe Sestri Levante Underwater Club, the Italian Naval League of Portobello, the Amateur Fishermen's Club, the Green Cross of Sestri, the Red Cross of Riva Trigoso, the Avis of Sestri, the pupils of the elementary schools of Sestri and Casarza Ligure.