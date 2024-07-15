Video

First day of school at Sivori in Sestri Levante. Gathering of the Corsari who will also play in the Serie C championship this year after last year’s salvation. President Risaliti introduced the new coach, Andrea Scotto: “We have changed a lot and we have made a leap in quality with the staff we have put together”. Mister Scotto is excited not only for it being his first engagement among the professionals – he comes from the youth sector of Entella – but also for the memories of his youth: “I lived seven years in Sestri Levante and before me my father was linked to this company”. After an initial part of preparation in Sestri Levante, the rossoblu will move to Fiavè.



