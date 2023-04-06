Sestri Levante – Historical promotion in Lega Pro for Sestri Levante. The Corsairs they had been missing from Serie C since the 1948–49 season. This afternoon, the points that were missing for the mathematical victory of group A came from the victory on the Gozzano field: after having closed the first half behind, the rossoblù overturned the result and closed on 3-1 with goals from Candiano, Casagrande and Marzi.

At the same time, the draw between Vado and Sanremese (2-2) arrived on the basis of which the advantage over Sanremese has become 14 points, with 4 days to go. In Sestri Levante, now, the big party is being prepared, in Portobello Bay and in the centre, this evening, when the team arrives. The bus is expected around 20 at the bottom of the seafront.