Sestri Levante – Il Sestri Levante prepares the return to Serie C, 74 years after his last professional league appearance. Yesterday like today, with a Raffo. First Dino, left back. Now Vittorio, vice president. “Some have succeeded as a player and others as a manager – smiles Raffo -. A circle has come full circle in the family and I’m proud to have succeeded. Like him, I too managed to enter the annals of this club. cause for great pride”. Vittorio Raffo is a rossoblù flag: here he started in the youth team, then returned to the first team, then was a manager in the Arioni management, then returned with Stefano Risaliti. In the last ten years of Sestri Levante, Raffo has been sporting director, general manager, vice president.

“Let’s say that… I did everything there was to do – he smiles again -. For me, the Unione Sportiva Sestri Levante represents a lot, I experience every emotion or bitterness differently with a great sense of belonging. In fact, I get angry when someone wants to remember only the year of relegation”. Yes. Because in these 10 years of Risaliti and Raffo at Sestri Levante, there was also that great bitterness: “Yes, true but – Raffo replies – in the first year we won the national play-offs, this year we got promoted to Serie C, in the years in between with Raimondi and Ruvo on the bench we achieved five club points records. In short, if this is the budget, I would like to go back every 10 years…. In any case, we are sorry for that corporate page, because the descent from Serie D to Excellence arrived precisely in the year of the Centenary but, I repeat, all the other satisfactions have amply repaid and redeemed everyone. Presidency Risaliti in 9 years out of 10, he practically always got the best every season “.

Red blue heart, Raffo. But also the thinking head of the Via per Santa Vittoria society. “Ten years ago we had the opportunity to move up to Serie C after winning the national play-offs but – explains the vice president – ​​it would have been a gamble. The club wasn’t ready, there were only risks on the horizon. Now, everything is different. There are many difficulties but we are ready and we believe we can support a project that is also valid for the professional league. A lot will also depend on the stadium: Sestri Levante and the city of Sestri Levante deserve to play at home. We hope we can do it as soon as possible, it would be a dream for everyone and a requirement for us”.