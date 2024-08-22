After the works

Sestri Levante finally returns to its stadium and welcomes its fans, after playing all of last season in other fields due to longer-than-expected renovation work. Yesterday evening, the team was presented ahead of the second year of Serie C, with all the rossoblu teams, from the youth sector to the first team, lined up on the field. President Stefano Risaliti expressed satisfaction with the homecoming, underlining the importance of a sense of belonging. The new coach, Andrea Scotto, praised the team’s harmony and expects a difficult but hard-fought championship.



