series c

Beppe Risso

Sestri Levante celebrates with a point the return to Sivori. 0-0 at the end of a match in which the Corsari held the field and also tried to win the game even if the most important occasions were had by Pineto who hit a post in the first half and saw a goal disallowed in the second for a foul in attack. A point that in any case moves the standings and that, as mister Scotto says, also showed good things.



