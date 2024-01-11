Sestri Levante -The decision announced by the mayor of Sestri Levante Francesco Solinas to reevaluate the opportunity to refinance, in 2025, the Ligurian Institute for the History of Resistance and the Contemporary Age, does not fail to raise questions. The Honorable Valentina Ghio in fact, former mayor of the city of the two seas, she says: «We care a lot about the Resistance, but not in 2024, from 2025, obviously if the conditions are right. At least they don't bother essential people like Comma, Don Bobbio and many others. We are talking about founding ideas of our democracy, even more necessary in these days of raised hands, it is not just about economic issues: a thousand euros for registration with Ilsrec on the Municipality's budget of 70 million. It gives shudders to think of such an underestimation of the value of memory – he continues – I believe that joining the Resistance for a limited time: not this year because we can't find a thousand euros and perhaps yes in 2025, is demeaning. If it comes down to this, I think many citizens would be willing to make up for the administration's shortfall by contributing to enrollment. I find the wording “if the conditions exist” disturbing. Which? Economic, or do they concern a different opinion within the majority? An answer should be given.” Giacomo Mino Ronzitti in his capacity as president of Ilsrec he explains: «I cannot help but express my appreciation for the mayor's words in which he reaffirms his convinced adherence to the values ​​of anti-fascism and the Resistance. Nonetheless, I consider the reference to noble figures of the partisan movement of Sestre and Tigullio to be of great significance. I hope that the council can reconsider the decision for 2025, the year of the eightieth anniversary of the Liberation. Beyond this, I reconfirm my willingness to collaborate on the themes of twentieth-century history, in particular on the history of European totalitarianisms which caused destruction and tragedies such as the Shoah which we are about to remember. This, of course, together with the history of the Italian Resistance in which the extraordinary pages of the country's civil and moral redemption are written. Far from any polemical spirit, this year we will carry out the first initiative on the complex relationship between “history and memory” which should be the basis of the civil conscience of Italians”. The conference will be held tomorrow, at 5.30 pm, at the Lavagnina theatre. From the opposition benches, the councilor Maria Elisa Bixio he comments: «This time it's not atmospheric agents, as in the case of Regeni's banner, but the wind, yes, of the controversy and disappointment that has been blowing through the city for a month. The partial reversal confirms the political motivation, which with the excuse of a superficial spending review outlined an idea of ​​culture welcomed by members of the majority who defined the controversy as “hot air”. If he had wanted to give a strong signal he could have made a change in the budget.” «In December our group presented a motion on this issue. We hope to be able to discuss it in the next council and to understand the thoughts of this majority; for now the patch is worse than the hole”, he concludes Bixiotogether with the advisors of Progetto per Sestri – Sestri one step forward Marcello Massucco (group leader), Roberto Montanari, Gabriele Ovindo. He says Ivan Raso president of the city's Anpi: «We believe that financial support plays a fundamental role in maintaining high the value of preserving the memory of the historical figures who animate it. The Anpi continues to recognize the value of those who fought for freedom, and referring to the figures cited by the mayor such as the commander Bisagnowhich we remembered at a conference together with Ilserc in 2016 in Chiavari, and in a subsequent exhibition of ours during April 25th a couple of years ago in Sestri, we are also proud to see the figure of the commander remembered Ricchettoin the republication of the book by Don Canessa “The road was winding.” The ANPI continues its work incessantly to enhance any type of resistance made against the Nazi-fascist regime, oppressor of a people, the Italian one.”