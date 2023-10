Sestri Levante postponed against Carrarese. On paper, a home match but, pending the availability of the Sivori stadium, the Corsari are playing in Carrara. Mister Barilari doesn’t bat an eyelid: «We’re used to not playing at home, the stadium doesn’t affect us at this stage of the championship» and then asks his team for the same performance as in Cesena.



