Sestri Levante – The cultural association “Amici della Lirica – Coro Segesta” of Sestri Levante invites the population to participate in the concert which is held the day after tomorrow from 21.15 in the Annunziata hall and which will be directed by the maestro Maurice Baroso. He will be on keyboards Andrea Vulpani. There will be a free donation with the proceeds going to Aisa, the Italian Association for the fight against Ataxic Syndromes. A way to combine solidarity with an evening of entertainment «It will be an opportunity to listen to film music and more, and help support and help Aisa, and research. So we invite you to participate in large numbers», comment the organizers who always promote concerts of opera, religious and light music, promote events during the Christmas holidays but also on other occasions, throughout the year. «During the event, those present will be able to listen to excerpts from the soundtracks of famous films such as “Ghost2, al grande Carusoand musicals, such as “Cats”», announces the president of the association Maria Cristina Balossi which also recalls that the choir was born in 1987 by the will of the soprano Ileana Sinnone. Currently the members are twenty plus the musicians who accompany the voices during the various performances. Tomorrow evening’s initiative benefits from the patronage of the Municipality. Meanwhile, waiting for the performance for next Christmas, which at the moment is one of the most important events for the new season, as confirmed by the president, the Choir does not stop. «We will resume our trials, which are open to all, and anyone who wants to approach us is welcome, to try their hand at this activity or even just to learn more about our association. We will start meeting again from next September, once the summer is over, in our headquarters in via Lombardia», he concludes Balossi.