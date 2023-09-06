Sestri Levante – Take the bathing prohibition in a stretch of the Baia delle Favole while Sestri Levante still registers the presence of thousands of tourists, especially foreigners. The stop to bathe in the stretch of the mouth of the Gromolo stream it was in the air after the samples taken on Monday by Arpal personnel with the sea assistance of Locamare sailors. During routine sampling, Arpal recorded abnormal parameters of intestinal enterococci and Escherichia coli.

Mayor Francesco Solinas was forced to sign his first prohibition order and the cartels infuriated the minority seaside resorts and municipal councilors Marco Conti of Fratelli d’Italia and Diego Pistacchi of Forza Italia. “We presented a motion in July to encourage the new council to monitor the situation of Gromolo, our proposal has never been discussed and now we find ourselves with a ban that penalizes those operators, especially seaside resorts who would like to keep the whole month open September”.

Within 72 hours of sampling with an unfavorable outcome, weather and sea conditions permitting, Arpal will carry out a supplementary test to check for short-term pollution.