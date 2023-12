Delicate away match for the safety, declared objective, of Sestri Levante who will face Vis Pesaro on Sunday at 4.15pm in the Marche region. The euphoria of the comeback victory against Rimini is already over and Mr. Barilari's men will have to face a dangerous team, especially in the air. The good news is the return after the injury of Captain Pane who is already available.



00:47