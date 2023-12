the intervention

Beppe Risso

Morning training for Sestri Levante who will face Arezzo at home on Saturday, in the Vercelli field behind closed doors. Kick-off on Saturday at 6.30pm. A match against the Tuscans that will be a real test for Mr. Barilari's team, especially to understand if the goal of salvation, without going through the playoffs, is within the Corsari's reach.



