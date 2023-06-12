Sestri Levante – Fatal accident this morning in Cascine di Sopra, in the municipality of Sestri Levante. A 64-year-old pensioner was crushed under the tractor body which he was fixing and passed away.

The alarm was given by the partner: the body was extracted also thanks to the intervention of some neighbors but the doctors sent by 118 and the Red Cross volunteers were only able to ascertain the death, which occurred practically instantly.

The body was transferred to the morgue of the San Martino hospital at the disposal of the magistrate on duty who will be able to order the autopsy. On site the investigations are carried out by the carabinieri of Sestri Levante.