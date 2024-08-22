Sestri Levante – A 22-year-old boy was stabbed after a night out at the disco. It happened on the Sestri Levante seafront last night. The attacker is currently unknown. The Red Cross of Riva Trigoso were on site and helped the boy, who fortunately is not in serious condition. i

The carabinieri are examining recordings from the many public and private video cameras in the area to identify the attacker and find the weapon used. During the night there were several interventions by 118 personnel for alcohol and drug poisoning.