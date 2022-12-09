Today, Abdullah bin Souqat, Executive Director of the Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences, inaugurated the Eighth Emirates International Conference on Neurosurgery, which is held under the auspices of the Emirates Neurosurgery Division and in cooperation with the Nepalese Neurological Society, the Nigerian Academy of Neurosurgeons, the Ethiopian Society of Neurosurgery and the Gulf Neurosurgery Society. The conference activities will continue during the period from 9 to 11 December at the Raffles Hotel in Dubai.

The conference activities include 165 scientific lectures discussing many important topics such as: brain surgery, brain hemorrhage, brain surgery for children, skull fracture and other topics related to neurosurgery presented by a group of the most important specialists in the field of neurosurgery from all over the world and in the presence of about 300 participants, in addition to To two workshops, one dealing with the topic of the three-dimensional microscope, and the second on a robot that performs brain surgery on a three-dimensional model of the brain. The conference also deals with 2000 research papers.

Dr. Mohammed Sultan Al-Alama, Head of the Emirates Division of Neurosurgery, stated that the slogan of the eighth edition of the conference this year is “Bridging the gap between low-, middle- and high-income countries in neurosurgery.” In the field of neurosurgery and knowledge exchange, in addition to helping countries in need by holding free specialized training courses for doctors or by sending surgical tools and different types of treatments that are not available in some countries.

He added, “The conference aims to provide a global scientific platform that includes different experiences from all over the world, which will enrich the information of all participants, whether in knowledge or in professional experience, as Dubai is a center for scientific movement in the world and a meeting point between East and West in the field of scientific research.”

For his part, Abdullah bin Souqat praised the kind initiative adopted by the conference by attracting specialists in the field of brain and nerves from low, middle and high income countries with the aim of bridging the gap between different countries in this field and to exchange experiences in one place. He also noted the importance of adopting this idea as a whole. Conferences, events and parties in the future because of their good impact and so that the benefit spreads everywhere. He stressed the importance of the topics discussed by the conference, and stressed that in light of the rapid and successive research and technological developments the world is witnessing, the importance of organizing such events to exchange experiences and learn about the latest developments, in addition to strengthening efforts to promote the regional and international tourism sector in Abajiya, is growing to be the Emirate of Dubai. It is the global platform that brings together professionals from all over the world.