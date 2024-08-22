Mexico City.- The penultimate session of the Permanent Commission of the Congress of the Union took place between warnings from Morena and the tears of a deputy who unleashed saccharine epithets against President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Morena’s unwavering position on the controversial issues of overrepresentation in the allocation of seats and the reform of the Judicial Branch became apparent.

The PT deputy Gerardo Fernández Noroña opened the debate by saying that the opposition had “insisted on haggling over the qualified majority (which would result from over-representation) because they are desperate to stop the reform of the Judicial Branch.” Proudly, true to form, he issued his warning: “We are not going to move one millimeter from the mandate that all judges be elected by the universal, secret and direct vote of our people. We are going to fulfill this commitment, even if the Judicial Branch of the Republic is turned upside down.

“There will be no legitimate or illegitimate pressure that could stop our commitment and our will to carry out this central part of the reform of the Judicial Branch.”

The Morena senator Antares Vázquez used the speech accompanied by the “elimination of privileges” to leave another admonition: “It is the time of the people of Mexico, it is time for Mexicans to be able to truly trust our institutions of justice and that is why we are going to deepen the transformation of the Judiciary.” And it was the turn of the deputy Erika Vanessa del Castillo Ibarra: “From this tribune we say to our dear president: president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, peje, cotton head, Obrador, AMLO, grandpa, great man, presi, friend of the people… We love you beyond measure and farewell, president…” The legislator’s voice broke and she could only thank her. All that was missing was for her to wave an incense burner. There were some who applauded her unequivocal dedication to the figure of AMLO. “To the person whose voice broke in this forum and almost cried because of her extreme ideology: I wish she had cried here for the missing people. I wish she had cried here for the women murdered under the Morena government. I wish they would stop ideologizing so much and defend here the thousands of people who have been murdered by this inefficient government,” said PAN member Kenia López Rabadán. In the opinion of the next federal deputy, the 4T regime intends to “perpetrate a robbery of the Nation by doing this overrepresentation.” Emphatically, she left a message: “INE, do not bend. Electoral Tribunal, do not bend…”