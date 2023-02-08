Crea-ture and NACON have announced the release date for the version Nintendo Switch Of Session: Skate Simthe skateboarding game that will also be available on the Nintendo console from March 16, 2023.

Besides all the contents of the original version, on Nintendo Switch the game will also get a new pro skater, a new map, new missions and items, also for the other previously released versions. Session came out last September and was immediately true to his name.

In fact, it is a real skateboard simulation, characterized by a certain level of technique and a remarkable search for the real dynamics and sensations of the sport in question. We are therefore quite far from the typical arcade vision of skateboarding, which makes it very interesting especially for enthusiasts.

In our review of Session: Skate Sim, we found that the game seems to want to offer the first real simulator to skate lovers, completely rejecting the arcade soul and the scoring system of the other titles dedicated to the sport in question. It is a technical, precise and demanding game, therefore it requires a certain dedication and passion on the subject in question, but it will certainly be satisfying for those who are more visceral to skating.

Meanwhile, pre-orders on Session: Skate Sim for Nintendo Switch are open today, with release set for March 2023.