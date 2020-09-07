Atlético educated this morning on the Majadahonda amenities and later the rojiblancos gamers they moved to Los Angeles de San Rafael, the place will probably be concentrated this week to hold out the primary leg of the preseason. Atlético acquired up early and the footballers have been divided into two teams. Preventive measures to keep away from COVID-19 infections proceed to be essential. First, a bunch through which there have been gamers akin to Hermoso, Herrera, Lemar, Vitolo, Mollejo, Saponjic, Valera … Whereas they have been coaching on the principle taking part in area of the Sports activities Metropolis, the following group arrived on the amenities of the Madrid membership.

In that second batch there have been Koke, Saúl, Morata, Thomas, Felipe, Lodi ... Simeone wasted no time along with his gamers, as he did a lot of ball circulation workouts. The ball was the protagonist of the work session and the Cholo insisted on the fluidity of the sport. To the internationals who meet their nationwide groups the absences of Diego Costa and Arias are joined, who examined constructive and are at their properties. The nice information for the Argentine coach is that Vrsaljko already educated, who desires to begin the preseason as another.

Because of this, there are an excellent variety of homegrown gamers below Simeone’s command. Álvaro, Sanabria, Manu Sánchez, Mollejo, Medrano, Valera, Camello … in addition to goalkeepers San Román, Samuel Rodríguez, Christian Gómez and Alejandro Iturbe.

The Athletic You’ll arrive in Segovian lands simply to eat and to relaxation. The staff deliberate to coach within the afternoon session.