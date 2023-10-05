Melanie Klein teaches us that powerful impulses of hate are a fundamental part of human naturehowever, equally powerful is the force of love and the impulse of reparation that completes the first Well, the apparent division implicit in this method used by Klein when exposing them does not actually exist in the human mind.

No, I’m not telling you about my reading of the Song of Songs. Concentrate! I’m talking about the Basic Emotions of Man, by Klein and Rivière.

The latter showed us that these emotions appear for the first time in the early relationship of the child with the mother’s womb and that they are fundamentally directed towards the desired person. So we talk about the emotional situation of the infant.

The first object of love and hate of the infant is his mother. Said object is desired and hated at the same time with all the strength and intensity characteristic of the child’s early needs because he loves his mother when she satisfies her nutritional needs and calms her feelings of hunger. With this, the baby experiences sensual pleasure through the stimulation that his mouth experiences when sucking the breast. This gratification is an essential part of the baby’s sexuality. Remember that Sigmund Freud at some point was a source of scandal for the society of his time when he talked about childhood sexuality, however, we should not see children from our adult genital perspective. After all We are sexual beings and sexuality is present in everything we do.we say, we feel and it is always possible to trace expressions of our sexuality since our early childhood.

Well, regarding what I was commenting on. When the child He is hungry and is not gratified. When he feels discomfort or physical pain, the situation changes abruptly, awakening his hatred and aggression, leading him to master impulses to destroy the same person who is the object of his desires and who in his mind is linked to all his good and bad experiences.

I understand that when I talk about the child from early childhood experiences these emotions could be difficult to understand since we consider that a baby At birth it is all love and all tenderness. We can even consider that children have no problems or do not experience any suffering. However, it is increasingly accepted that children In their childhood they also experience unpleasant situations and are distressed by not being able to solve them.

You just have to be a little attentive and observant. It is likely that you have had to witness a baby when he is crying because he is not fed and we usually have expressions like: “how brave”, “his last name went up”, etc. In these emotional expressions the child He is doing nothing other than showing us how frustrating it is for him not to be rewarded.

Hanna Segal, in her book Introduction to the Work of Melanie Klein, teaches us in chapter III when talking about envy that for the baby to develop favorably in the first months of life, it is necessary that he be able to have good experiences and that these predominate over the bad ones. The fact that the baby You can experience mostly good situations depending on both external and internal factors. The mother is in charge of external factors to a greater extent with her ability to breastfeed, to clothe the baby and to help it organize itself. We could talk about internal factors another time, since they depend on the baby’s internal world. Therefore, it is important that, when mothers are raising their children in the first months, they can count on an environment that contains them and that facilitates their task as mothers. In this the couple plays a very important role. and the family close to the mother but also the society that in one way or another, although we do not perceive it, also contribute to the construction of healthy or pathological environments depending on the case. PS: Yesterday was the day of the Seraphic Father Saint Francis. Peace and good!

