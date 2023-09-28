The rivalry It wouldn’t have to be a component of the person strictly negative. You see that we are very used to asking if something is good or bad. Maybe it has to do with reminiscences of our childhood where we always sought the approval of our parents. With: “That’s not right, Marquitos! You’ll see when we get home.” Do you remember? Anyway… I don’t know, Marcos was the first name that came to mind. Maybe because he was the first writer I read. After all, he is the least extensive (laugh and sip coffee).

The truth is that the impulse towards competition or rivalry It originates from the interaction of various factors: self-preservation, sexual and aggressive factors, etc. To some extent we could say that it is a normal and useful character trait. Do you remember Darwin? This is surely what he was referring to with this topic of the best adapted species.

From the appearance psychotherapeuticit is true that this factor of rivalry and competition It appears more than once a week in the sessions of the patients who come to the consultation, whether related to work, academics, love or family. Although for many people rivaling and competing involves a great waste of energy. Even though rivalry, in many cases, is productive in nature (since it leads many people to achieve their goals), we frequently find that, although it provides great temporary satisfaction, it does not give the mind complete peace and security. . Excessive concern about the need to compete can cause great mental suffering and constant discomfort in human relationships although, as I say, given the health it can also lead to considerable achievements. For example: inaugurate your business, pass a class, conquer your crush, etc.

The rivalry It is also usually found in people who like discussions that, most of the time, lead nowhere and the only thing they seek from those who promote them is to prove that the other is wrong. Beyond sharing a point of view or finding the truth about a fact. How eager! And how tiring to talk to those who do not listen and are only waiting for an opportunity to respond and “win” the discussion with their arguments. How unaccustomed we are to listening.

Another very common aspect where we find rivalry and competition It is on the subject of couples. Sometimes we tend to say: “I don’t think he’s going to disrespect me, after all, he knows I’m married.” Nothing more treacherous than that, since there is a certain rivalry rooted in Oedipal aspects where it seems that the fact that the person is married makes them more attractive. In this regard, I want to say that these types of experiences do not always have the same success when the party who was married renounces their marriage to go with the new partner, since, since there is no longer something to compete with and since there is no longer the feeling From the forbidden, much of what was in the relationship vanishes. It must have been like exhaling the smoke from your menthol cigarette… What? It is not so hot. In addition, the gums become inflamed and cause some complications. Ask your dentist and you’ll see.

Well, that’s not the point, please don’t interrupt me anymore.

The political scene is also a good space to rival and compete. Electoral winds are approaching, be careful! Some are good speakers, but that’s all. Faces we see, unconscious we do not know. See you next Thursday. My coffee got cold! Bye. (So ​​you remember to practice your English. Peace and good).

