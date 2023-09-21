Hello, it’s a pleasure to greet you and before I forget, because you see that we get immersed in the conversation and the saint goes to heaven, this coming September 23rd is the death anniversary of Sigmund Freud, who died just that day, in 1939 in London, United Kingdom. That said, I want to remind you that Freud established five stages of psychosexual development that follow one after the other in the course of our psychic development. Oral, anal, phallic, latent and genital.

The oral stage is the first of them, fortunately it is also an instinctual mechanism that ensures our survival because thanks to the sucking reflex we can feed ourselves. This food that our mother’s breast provides us nourishes us and connects us with her and her life. It is part of the development of our psyche. Well, I want to share with you that there are pathologies that are fixed precisely at this stage of psychosexual development. It is a very broad topic that I cannot expand on. I want to end by talking about alcoholism.

Drinking alcohol and being an alcoholic are not the same, you can have one, two or three beers, or depending on your threshold. But you can really have a problem with consumption and not know it. If you have doubts, consult a professional.

In some cases, just the first beer It helps someone become less inhibited and allow certain behaviors or emotional expressions that would not be allowed without alcohol, but in some other cases where the consumption of alcohol becomes chronic, it gradually deteriorates the person’s life.

I am not trying to justify, but an alcoholic person, a person who has drinking problems, has a problem, has an illness and to the extent that the family recognizes it, they will be able to address the problem.

No, it is not normal for a person to lose their sanity when drinking, to have disordered emotional reactions, to verbally attack, or to repeatedly drink to allow themselves to cry their duels.

No, it is not normal for the supermarket list at home to be shortened due to consumption, nor is it normal for bills to be paid outside the indicated date for buying beer.

We could only say that it is about lack of responsibility or if you want, shameless. However, when alcoholism has become chronic it weakens the person’s Ego and therefore their ego functions are also weakened. Judgment, the sense of reality, among other functions of the Ego, are lost. If you spend all your taking money, how come there will be money at home for food? Or for expenses? The alcoholic does not want to ask himself these questions because, although in his adult mind he knows the answer, his regressive state explained by consumption takes him back to that primitive moment where, as a baby, the breast magically appeared to mitigate his anxieties and he fed, suction after suction. , he was calming down.

Certainly at this point there is no longer a chest, but there is loggerheadsand there is boatswhich on the lips of the consumer produce a certain satiety that mitigates, in fantasy, the pain of facing the pains of adult life.

It is likely that if you who are reading this have a problem with your consumption you will not recognize it. I do not expect you to do so by reading this column, after all we see each other every Thursday and we can continue arguing these messes. Now, if you have a family member With these characteristics, you can identify his problem and accept that he has a disease. In the best of cases, if I can give you anything with this writing, it is that it is not so fun to overindulge in consumption when it is already an illness, since it deteriorates the person’s psyche. His interpersonal relationships affect his work and, most painfully, the alcoholic’s family.

I left for a moment the reading we had been doing of Klein and Rivière’s book, but I will continue next week. Pax et bonum. So you can practice your Latin 😉

