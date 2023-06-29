I’m glad to meet you again. I want to tell you something to start this matter off right. The first thing, that the cure analysis. At least, as I once read in a reflection, we therapists know firsthand, and not just from what we read in books, that our practice is useful and that the method we suggest to our patients has cured at least one . In this case, who writes these lines. And cured not because I’m no longer sick, but because I can be a little more honest with myself and a little more consistent.

When we talk about analysis we refer to the work we do from the approach psychoanalytic, with a methodology proposed by the founder Sigmund Freud, but which has also been modified over the years. That is to say, we are talking about classical psychoanalysis, but also about a psychoanalysis after Freud. Anyway. We work with the investigation of the unconscious through the word, failed acts, dreams, transference, lapses, etc. It happens that when a person arrives, they do not necessarily arrive knowing how all this device works, but rather they learn it along the way. Now, not all the people who arrive, just to arrive, start an analysis. Each one advances at different rates and obeying different motivations. Some stay at the level of counseling or guidance, or psychotherapy, without actually reaching the analysis itself. But how to determine everything? Well, we must start from the fact that in the healing process there is a scenario where two people meet, each one with a want, with a desire, with a motivation.

He patient it comes with a desire, but can awaken in the therapist some other. How? Give you an example? Well, I have several. I remember the case of an adult in her early 30s, whom I saw as capable of studying, and I was enthusiastic about the idea that she could enter the University and study for a degree. In the end, she didn’t. That was not even the reason for her consultation. But the therapists we must be attentive to this. It is not about what I want, even though I can justify myself by saying that it is good, that I want the best for the patient. That is the task of parents, wanting the best for their children. Our task is different. It is showing the other something of himself, which is not necessarily pleasant. This healing process can arrive in different ways and not necessarily conclude in the therapeutic space, although it would be expected to do so. It also tends to happen in some cases that the processes start, but are not finished. It is natural for people to retire and the reasons are very diverse, especially in the months of June and July. Children, for example, because school holidays also sound like school holidays. psychotherapy, although it is not so. Some adults, because they go for a walk. What would be expected would be analysis would allow the person to end up being someone other than who they were when they arrived. In other words, a space that shows the person a truth about himself that until then was unknown to him. As Freud says, “in every human being there are desires that he would not want to communicate to others and desires that he does not want to confess to himself.”

Well, what’s the people to therapy? Many times, to eliminate a symptom. And contrary to what it seems, our task is not always to remove it, but to help the person discover what it tells them about themselves. I remember the case of a young man who came to the clinic because he wanted to stop drinking alcohol. He said that it took a lot of work and he had already tried it on several occasions. In the process it became clear that getting drunk opened up the opportunity for him to find other sexual partners, which he could not do sober, because he loved his wife and his daughters. The problem was not in giving up alcohol, but in stopping being unfaithful. The first thing was the preamble of the real reason that he remained unconscious. Oh, I ran out of paper, I hope this meeting has been of interest to you, sorry for my difficulty in summarizing today. Peace and good.

