Last week, I was talking about the importance of mother’s role in the psychic development of the child and mentioned how we could come to consider that the word “attachment”is a word with a negative connotation. Although, on the other hand, it strikes me that we are increasingly in contact through social networks with this subject of attachment theory, and the different characteristics that it assumes, such as: secure, avoidant, disorganized, anxious…

The influence of the mother is vital on the psychic development of the human being, Winnicott would tell us. Mental health and interpersonal development are influenced by the mother-child relationship, and the way in which it develops will clarify the subsequent interpersonal relationships in the child who will become an adult. It’s not the first time I’ve said it in this space, but it doesn’t hurt to keep mentioning it.

It is increasingly difficult for the new generations to go through childhood. And it seems that more and more professionals are needed to help children navigate this dangerous stage of life. We have then that a child in the school stage seems to need his or her group teacher, the school psychologist, the support teacher, the pediatrician, the neurologist, the sports coach, etc. It has to be said. Maternity is needed. Responsible adults who are committed to parenting are needed.

A close mother or caregiver will be the ones in charge of responding to emotional signals or reactions through a sensitive response most of the time. Sensitive response includes Capture the child’s signals and interpret them appropriately and respond to them appropriately. On the contrary, the lack of sensitivity of the mother or the caregiver, can be accompanied by hostile or unpleasant behavior and occurs when she fails to register the needs of the baby or her desires. Or when they fail support the baby in the achievement of their positive states or desires, which generates an affective disconnection between the mother and her child (Marrone, 2009 in Luna, 2022).

If the mother manages to connect properly with her baby, she will be able to offer a safe base for him, where he can take refuge, a situation that will benefit in its further development. That child will grow into an adult who may well find himself in the middle of a storm of trouble and walk on the instability of emotions that this leads to the arms of someone who knows that comforts him, who has been sought to be now his safe haven. The fortress of him.

I must conclude, sorry for the haste. Peace and good.

