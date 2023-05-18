Hello. This time, I greet you very excited to tell you something. The truth is, it was getting late for me Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, to get to tell you that, the day after tomorrow, it is national day of the psychologist in Mexico. It is said that this day is celebrated because it is the date on which the first professional license in psychology in Mexico. Other countries also have this date on their calendars, only it coincides with other days, in other months.

What does a psychologist do? Who is he? It may be more common to associate the word psychologist with psychotherapy. I have had more than one occasion when someone finds out that I am a psychologist, and he tells me that please don’t analyze it. As if he could know what the other thinks or feels just by seeing or touching him. The thing is, psychology is a broad discipline and somehow, young. It is said that it was not until 1879, when psychology began to be considered a science, when in Leipzig GermanyWilhelm Wundt He founded the first psychology laboratory. His fields of work are very varied: educational, clinical, organizational, sports, criminal, forensic, social, animal, geriatric, neuropsychology, etc. And each one, in turn, has its own characteristics and subdivisions. Each one, from their perspective questions about what man is. Your behavior, your emotions, the way you interact with others and with the environment, etc.

Personally, it is just knowing the heart of man that motivates me to sit in the office and accompany people in this experience. From the field of clinical psychologywith a psychoanalytic approach, serving children, adolescents and adults. And from now on, to conclude this writing, I will focus on talking about the clinical.

More and more people come to request the professional services of a psychologist. And the important role we play in society is becoming more and more evident. Just a week ago, in the ordinary session of the H. Congress of the State of Sinaloa, some deputies discussed their positions on the importance of the role of psychologiststhe lack of their presence in schools and the difficulty in meeting this demand.

When we do our work, we go back to what Jung said about this profession: “know all the theories, master all the techniques, but when you touch a human soul, be just another human soul”. Because this is exactly what happens in the privacy of an office. Contemplate a human soul. Who suffers, cries, rejoices, strives, fails, conquers.

Thank you very much to all the people who make it possible for me to practice this profession. I would choose her one more time if necessary. Congratulations to my colleagues! Simply thanks.

Until next week. Peace and good.