In the past weeks, we have been talking about the couple in different circumstances. On this occasion, we will talk about the couple relationship within the community of deaf people.

Most of us are interested in what is different, what is not the same as us. Unfortunately, we do not always react to each other with acceptance and respect. The unconditional acceptance of otherness. And as far as people with disabilities are concerned, those who live with them from outside tend to approach them, often seeking to answer questions as if they had before them a foreigner or a person from another universe; the periphery of disability.

As well. In the case of deaf, we speak of a group of people with common characteristics and a particular way of life, who have knowledge of their world and share experiences of what it is to be deaf (Lane et al, 1996). They have their own language and culture. A visual-gestural-spatial language that is their own, the sign language, and in Mexico: Mexican Sign Language.

In many cases, it is from adolescence when they can, by their own means, do something and leave home, they begin to separate themselves a little from their parents to look for their equals. To another deaf who accompanies him in the discovery of this cultural group I am talking about, since it is in his community where deaf people can share their beliefs, history and traditions; their way of communicating and their worldview. In this line, it usually happens that deaf people are inclined to choose a partner from the same group, considering that being users of the same language and having in common belonging to the same cultural group, there will be greater understanding. It’s not a guarantee, but it does help a lot. Although there is also the case of the establishment of pairs between hearing and deaf people, communication is usually thought of as one of the main problems. Which couple doesn’t have communication problems? Deaf people, like all mortals, also run the risk of falling in love, and they have the same possibility, like everyone else, of establishing a relationship or not. What will it depend on? Not so much from his deafness condition as from his psycho-affective maturity. We have already discussed in previous sessions the nature of our early relationships that come into play in choosing our partners and in the relationship we establish with them. It should be added that a hearing person who intends to establish a relationship with a deaf person will naturally have to go through a process of inculturation, in the language and customs. But what things do we not do for love?

Regarding the family, we found that the family relationships that are established, in some cases, are of dependent nuclei between deaf people, and their parents are the ones who do not always facilitate or promote the growth and independence of their children, a situation which also the deaf accommodates.

The establishment of a couple relationship by deaf children, even more so, the step towards marriage, is usually experienced by some parents with difficulty. Sometimes it is difficult to allow children autonomy in these decisions and they would like to intervene trying to take care that the child does not make mistakes. The truth is that deep down is the anguish of separation.

It is to be expected when for a long time as parents they lived in the anxiety of letting their deaf son use public transport, “lest he get on the wrong one and get lost.” When you are not allowed to work or study because you think you will not be able to do it. When they have always been willing to defend them from anyone who wants to disrespect or make fun of them. After everything they have done for their children: go to therapy, classes, sports, etc.

And now without further ado, he arrives saying that he has grown up and that he wants to leave the nest to get married and form a home. It is hard to admit that in front of oneself one no longer has the helpless child that they took to speech therapy one day, but rather the adult who has before him the possibility of making his life. As the song of a film that portrays a French deaf family sounds: Mes chers parents, je pars, je vous aime mais je pars / My dear parents, I’m leaving, I love you but I’m leaving. Dads, what attitude are you willing to assume? Will they promote the flight?