Hoping that you are well, I want to start by putting two important dates on the table for this column. The first: Last Sunday, September 22, marked sixty-four years since the death of Melanie Klein.

The second: Last Monday, September 23, marked the 85th anniversary of the death of Freud. And here we are after all these years discussing his ideas, testing them in the clinic and spreading them through different spaces. You may not agree or share some of his ideas, the truth is that we cannot deny that psychoanalysis It is very present in our daily discourse, in art, in public policies, in social interaction, in cinema, etc.

Well, that being said, I want to move on to a term used in the psychoanalytic discoursethe same one I now use to name this session, limiting it to educational field and in the clinical.

Look, I hope you don’t misunderstand me. I want to be clear. We have lived Several days of fear and uncertainty. Barely Last Saturday another horror scene happened in one square of the city. It is a reality. And it seems to me that we all wish that soon order is restored.

There are many teachers who are sadly affected by having to travel to their workplaces in rural areas or districts where order and peace have not yet been restored. There are students who live in remote areas for whom it is difficult to get to their schools if public transportation is not operating regularly and who also have problems with internet coverage. Knowing this, I want to mention that resistance finds its vehicle here because this also becomes an opportunity to be able to take classes lying in bed or walking around all day in pajamas. Of course, each to his own comfort, but then, when we consider whether we are truly willing to resume our daily activities, we must also recognize that in part we do not want to completely as long as we are not willing to give up a certain comfort.

I don’t want you to perceive this as another comment coming from the superego, because I already know that you are going to say that. But, let’s see, you and I have already said that people can be ambivalent, which is why on the one hand we want to resume our activities as usual, but at the same time staying at home suits many people perfectly.

Now, during the consultation, people also take advantage of the opportunity to abandon treatment because, it is true, there is no peace in the city, but it is precisely the opportunity to abandon treatments without having to face the reason why one is no longer willing to continue analyzing.

Of course, we cannot ignore the fact that this situation is also used for political purposes or to create editorial lines that could financially benefit some media. The truth is that we do leave home for some things, such as going to the supermarket, going out to visit friends or family, some small gatherings or celebrations… But is just going to school dangerous? (Remember, we have already made it clear that there are some communities where it is and we know this because the main people affected, the teachers, have denounced it).

The perception of security is a complicated thing, because of course our authorities must guarantee it, but these times of crisis also trigger old griefs, old fears, old insecurities. Old but they become new. I hope as much as you do that this will be restored soon and completely, but not all the work is the authorities’. You and I as citizens can also take back the public spaces that seem to have been taken from us. Light our candle, because even the weakest flame is capable of illuminating a dark city.

Peace and good.

