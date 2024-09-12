Hello, I am very pleased to greet you. I really hope you are well. It has been a few days since we last met, but now that we can, I want to take this opportunity to express my solidarity with you. These days what we have been through in the city They have really been very helpful uncertainty. Not all people take it in the same way. While some deny reality for fear of facing it, others suffer from it with high levels of anxietyfear, worryetc. Many others take advantage of the opportunity to join in with their plundering to what It seems to be a lawless city.

Okay, let’s review this. We all know that Culiacan It is a city where the subject of narcoculture It merges with other social and cultural realities. Not all people identify with or like this topic, but at least a large part of the population does. It is important that we realize that as a society we are a whole, a unit, a group, and that we all contribute in some way to the creation and maintenance of conflicts like those we are suffering these days. From small actions to the most atrocious and perverse, such as take the life of another human being. Let’s think: When we eat some things in the supermarket before reaching the checkout and throw away the wrapper, when we steal our neighbors’ dogs to sell them later, when we don’t pay the money they lend us, when we ask for vouchers or credits and let them expire without paying them, when we hide because they are looking for us to charge us, when we run a red light, when we park in blue spaces or on yellow lines, when we give money to traffic… etc. All these actions that are part of our daily life can end up being told by us with giggles as if they were the best feat when in reality they hide the pleasure we get from having gotten away with it and having “beaten” the other person. Not to say screwed. We can call that psychopathic behavior. Pay attention!

Sometimes when I see young people on their motorcycles chasing patrol cars I wonder: what about their parents? What about their schools? Who can set a limit?

It is important that we all stop to recognize that in some way we also collude by accepting or approving the criminal behavior that others carry out. It is true, it may be that neither you nor I are armed and on the street, but we are with our cell phones in hand sharing videos and audios spreading morbidity and chaos. Creating exclusive WhatsApp groups to share the most atrocious images we can find. Some carry out the actions and others celebrate them. In that sense we collude and are participants at the same time in such acts that hurt so much.

In mass psychology and ego analysis, Sigmund Freud speaks to us precisely about these characteristics of the masses. An individual person can become rational and behave according to the norm, but in a mass, the ego becomes blurred and then no one is guilty or responsible; we become primitive and irrational. We find ourselves in a moment where the death drive, which Freud also speaks of, is in the air. Given this, if we notice that confinement begins to overwhelm us with anguish, I would say, we should not hesitate to contact our therapist. And more than other times, I invite my colleagues to be aware of the people who come to us for support. The truth is, this week I was thinking of writing something about suicide prevention day, which is commemorated every September 10th. And yet, here we are, talking about how valuable and fragile life is and how important it is to defend it.

It is true that evil makes a lot of noise, but we can all contribute a little to not echo its echo. Trusting that with the small actions of each one, in the end, good will make its way. Hoping that everything will be resolved soon and that we can calmly and confidently leave our homes to carry out our daily tasks, I say goodbye hoping that we can meet again next week.

Peace and good. Peace and good. Peace and good.

