One might think that by going to psychotherapy many problems will be solved in life. I'm sorry to say that this is not always the case. We even often say it, don't we?: “I don't want to solutions wanna guilty“.

The changes They entail destabilization of stereotypes that sometimes involve several generations. Consult a psychotherapist Psychoanalytic analysis can lead us to test ourselves and question ourselves.

Perhaps it is at this point where many criticize that the psychoanalytic psychotherapy It can be a long process. It really is, long and deep. However, that does not mean that people can get results even from the first session. What are you saying Miguel Ángel? That I can only have results if I go to the psychologist once? No, be careful. I don't want to say that it's just about going once. Life is a process, seriously. Just think how long it took you to get sick. The cure also takes time. To date, I do not know of “transgenic therapies” that bear fruit in shortened and rushed times. What I am saying is that from the first session the patient can begin to notice that he is healing.

When I say that sometimes the healing process also involves several generations, I mean that many of our symptoms are also a way of being and being in the world learned in our family. That is to say, our grandparents have taught our parents something, and in turn they have taught it to us. We have not questioned it, however, we act on it, we suffer from it. Going back to Françoise Doltó again, “what is left unsaid in one generation, the next carries on its body.”

When the child therapist is in front of the parents regarding the treatment of their children, he must be extremely respectful of the functions of paternity and motherhood of each one, since these are anchored in a personal history that in many cases covers more than a generation, as we have been developing in this session. It includes the parents who are before the therapist in their present, but also in what they were as children within a specific social and cultural system.

Interviews with parents, including work sessions with adults, make it possible to clarify as far as possible the family myths that are present in the symptom, which may be factors causing the repetition that triggers rigid and pathogenic stereotypes. In the case of child psychoanalytic psychotherapy we can find that children become spokespersons for their parents with their symptoms. Traumatic situations that parents have suffered and that have not been elaborated by them can return actively or passively in their children. Parents who have suffered abuse can identify with the aggressor and become tyrannical and sadistic parents, placing their child in the place they had as children. Or, on the contrary, parents who do not set limits for their children, remaining weak parents for fear that what happens to them will happen to their children. Oh, right? Who said parents were cuichi? Cheer up!

There could be an internal conflict with the person about what they should say and what they should keep silent about in the consultation. Given this, the analyst must be careful not to become a phobic or persecutory object that must be avoided. What is not discussed in the consultation is often what most needs to be elucidated. The therapeutic setting offers the possibility of healing listening. The transference manifests the most intimate of the subject: his drives, his childhood, his narcissism, his oedipus, etc. And this transference is presented in the form of love, which is the driving force of the analytical process. Also in negative ways, which we could address another time. In the demand to be loved, an attempt is made to restore the constitutive situation of the subject: it must be loved, libidinized and narcissized by another to become a subject (holding), since it is from the narcissism of the parents, the primary narcissism, from which the child begins to organize. Therefore, the psychoanalytic process is not an easy task. Freud himself defines it as an impossible task. But here we are, sharing existence. Peace and good.

More from the same author: