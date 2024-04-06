Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 04/06/2024 – 23:55

Sesi Araraquara is the first team to complete the first round of the 2024 season of the Women's Basketball League (LBF). This Saturday (6), the current champions hosted bottom team Ponta Grossa and won 68 to 35. The highlight was forward Vitória, from the São Paulo team, who scored 18 points and scored the best score in the match. On the Paraná side, center Karina scored 15 points and added 12 rebounds.

With their eighth victory in ten games, Sesi leads the competition with 18 points (victory counts for two points, defeat only one point). Ponta Grossa, which still has one game to play in the round, has nine points, two less than Unisociesc Blumenau, eighth placed and last in the quarter-final classification zone.

Also this Saturday, Sodiê Mesquita beat Pontz São José 75 to 41, at Arena Sodiê, in Mesquita (RJ). The team from Rio de Janeiro ended a sequence of five consecutive defeats and reached their second victory in nine games in this LBF, equaling Blumenau's 11 points. The São Paulo team, with 13 points in nine rounds, appears in seventh place.

Wing Mayara was the main name in the Mesquita team's triumph, with 18 points and ten rebounds. Among the Joseenses, forward Ju Souza stood out, scoring 14 points and recovering ten rebounds. She was the only athlete on the São Paulo team to surpass the ten point mark in the match.

The last undefeated falls

In the fight for the best campaign in the first phase, Sesi benefited from the stumble of its main opponent, Sampaio Corrêa. Last Friday (5), Bolivia Querida, which had seven consecutive victories and was the only undefeated team, lost to Ituano by 74 to 73.

The Maranhão team have 15 points and occupy second place, but with only eight games played. Sampaio has two points more than the Ituanas, who have also been on the court eight times so far. The red-blacks share third place with Santo André (eight matches), Unimed Campinas and Corinthians (both nine matches).

The duel at Prudentão, in Itu (SP), was broadcast by TV Brasil and there was another great performance from Gabi Guimarães, with 18 points and 17 rebounds. It was the power forward's sixth double-double this season. Patty, the scorer of the match, scored 19 points, including six following three-pointers that led Ituano to take a 17-point gap in the third period.

Earlier on Friday, at Ginásio Laís Elena, in Santo André (SP), the hosts defeated Corinthians 86-81, in a match defined only in extra time. The highlights were pivot Juliana Ribeiro, with 21 points and 11 rebounds, and forward Evelyn, who reached a personal record in the LBF, scoring 23 points. Pivot Clarissa, with 16 points, was the main Corinthians player in the duel.