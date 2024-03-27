Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/27/2024 – 22:33

Playing at home, Sesi Araraquara defeated Catanduva 98 to 45, on Wednesday night (27), to guarantee the leadership of the Women's Basketball League (LBF). The match closed the 7th round of the first phase of the competition.

After this Wednesday's triumph, the Araraquara team reached 14 points (after six wins and two defeats in eight games). The highlight of the match was Manu, from the home team, who contributed 21 points.

Also this Wednesday, Sampaio Corrêa beat Santo André 82 to 42, at Ginásio Costa Rodrigues, in São Luís, Maranhão, to guarantee second place in the classification with 12 points won.

New alert! A #TVBrasil is the official broadcaster of the Women's Basketball League (LBF Caixa), the sport's main tournament in the country. ⛹️‍♀️ And this Friday, 03/29, Corinthians and Unimed Campinas will face each other at 9pm. Don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/I4pZzvcJII — TV Brasil (@TVBrasil) March 27, 2024

TV Brasil broadcast

Starting next Friday (29), the TV Brasil broadcasts competition matches. The public broadcaster is the only free-to-air broadcaster broadcasting the competition. The debut match will be between Corinthians and Unimed Campinas, starting at 9pm (Brasília time).

“Our goal is to become the canvas for women’s sport. We will still have other news throughout the year. We are very happy to bring basketball back to open TV through TV Brasil”, declared the CEO of Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (EBC), Jean Lima.