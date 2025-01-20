Sesé starts the year 2025 with new projects. The company in the logistics sector has begun to launch new projects in the logistics sector at the end of 2024 worth 250 million of euros, which will be carried out over the next three years in Mexico, Hungary and Portugal.

These projects have started in the field of automotivein addition to continuing to work in the sector of textile in Europe, the latter segment in which the company, based in Zaragoza, continues to expand its business.

Specifically, Sesé has expanded its activity with the incorporation of a new operation in Puebla, in Mexicoan enclave where the company has been present for 15 years in the field of logistics and transportation services.

This new internal logistics operation represents the comprehensive management of the largest automotive logistics center in Mexico. In this way, the unloading and verification of materials and the supply to 22 logistics areas and 5 production lines are undertaken. This operation has meant the integration of more than 800 people in Sesé Méxicowhere it already has a team of more than 2,000 people.

The activity has also expanded in Györ, in Hungaryand in Palmela, in Portugal. In both enclaves, work is being done on two logistics projects that involve the management of the internal logistics and the integration of 1,200 and 590 people in each country, respectively.

In the case of the sector of retailSesé has recently launched a new logistics center in Torrejón de Ardozin Madrid. These are multimodal facilities of 15,000 square meters in which storage services are offered and air cargo is managed for subsequent distribution to the airport.

The expansion of Sesé’s activity has also occurred in Amsterdam, in Holland. Here you have a 20,000 square meter center with the same characteristics, but linked to the textile and retail sector.

To all this, more Sesé projects are added, such as the start, now in 2024, of the new internal logistics operation in the industrial sector in Córdobain Spain.

All of this activity is in addition to what Sesé, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, has been developing. In total, manages 72 centers and 3 million square meters worldwide.

In total, operates in 18 countries in Europe, America, Africa and Asia with a team of 14,000 professionals worldwide and in the areas of land, air and sea transportation, logistics and industrial services. In Aragon alone, where it has its headquarters in Zaragoza, it employs around 1,500 people, according to data provided to elEconomista.