After a virtual version, held last year, due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the Sesc Verão program in Rio de Janeiro returns this year in the face-to-face format. Through the project, the Social Service of Commerce (Sesc RJ) takes services to Rio’s beaches and to units located in the capital and inland, mainly cultural and leisure activities, including great musical shows and workshops with idols of national sport.

The program is 100% free and starts tomorrow (8), in Rio das Ostras, in the Lagos Region, and in some regional units of Sesc, extending until February 20. The schedule can be found at site from Sesc RJ.

Expansion

The manager of Leisure at Sesc RJ, Monica Velasques, informed that, this year, the project was expanded and will cover 30 municipalities, with extension to municipalities where the action had not acted. The itinerary includes, for the first time, the Baixada Fluminense. In addition to Rio das Ostras, there will be special programs in the cities of Rio de Janeiro (Paquetá), Angra dos Reis, Mangaratiba, Paraty, Barra Mansa, Cabo Frio, Campos dos Goytacazes (Farol de São Thomé), São Francisco de Itabapoana, Casimiro de Abreu, Magé, Guapimirim, Duque de Caxias, Mesquita, Nilópolis, Nova Iguaçu, São João de Meriti, Petrópolis, Três Rios, São José do Vale do Rio Preto, Teresópolis, Sumidouro, Duas Barras, Cantagalo, Engenheiro Paulo de Frontin, Mendes , Maricá, Niterói and São Gonçalo.

Footvolley, soccer, sand volleyball, beach tennis (beach tennis), duathlon (running and cycling), athletes’ challenge, recreational and sports workshops, cultural interventions, health and environment education, shows musicals, theatrical shows, walks and a marathon are part of the activities on the beaches and at Sesc units in the municipalities. Monica Velasques said that in activities that will take place indoors, within the units, vacancies will be filled through registration. Most of the actions, however, will be carried out in open areas. Priority will be given to the presentation of local musical bands, aiming to encourage municipal culture.

The Sesc RJ Flamengo women’s volleyball team, led by coach Bernardinho, will circulate through the locations to interact with the public. Also participating will be the coach of the Brazilian Under-21 Men’s Team, Giovane Gávio, and the sports manager and former swimmer, Patrícia Amorim.

protocols

The president of the Fecomércio RJ System, Antonio Florencio de Queiroz Junior, stressed that Brazil, as a tropical country, “is an inspiration for outdoor activities, such as sports and interaction with cultural activities. It is with great satisfaction that we return this Saturday to the realization of Sesc Verão, which promotes a wide program of culture and leisure for the population of 30 municipalities, in all regions of the state”.

Queiroz Junior recalled the importance of health protocols, such as social distancing, use of a mask and 70% alcohol, presentation of proof of vaccination, “to maintain the health of each of us and our family members”. All activities are in accordance with sanitary protocols, added the leisure manager of Sesc RJ. Monica Velasques also stated that the activities have no age limit. “They’re for everyone. Our idea is that the activities include families, from recreational, sports, cultural activities, which can be experienced by families, in spaces”.

The president of the Fecomércio RJ System also recalled that the tourism sector was one of the most affected by the pandemic, but it is already showing signs of recovery. With activities in 30 cities, he hopes to move hotels, bars, restaurants, transport and the entire tourism production chain, in order to generate income and employment in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

