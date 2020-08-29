Johnny Cash was holding his son John when, in 1973, he met Caponata. The singer of country first stepped on the studios of Sesame Street in the fifth season of the American public television program for children, PBS. He sang two songs with Óscar el Gruñón. The legendary interpreter met the yellow bird again in 1992, but on that occasion he was accompanied by his daughter Roseanne, 37, and it was his granddaughter whom he carried. Accompanied by a puppet named Jeff, he sang Five Feet High and Rising. With that song he explained the importance of protecting oneself in a high area during a flood and how useful it is to know how to swim.

The story of this family can be told through Sesame Street. Like countless others since November 10, 1969, when the then unprecedented bet of producer Joan Ganz Cooney and psychologist Lloyd Morrisett was released in the United States: to use television to teach, through puppets, actors and singers, from the alphabet to the values ​​of an open society. They wanted to bridge the educational gap between children from low-income and high-income families. The basic notions of knowledge were aimed at children who could not go to kindergarten and whose parents probably had not finished high school. The creators intentionally set the set on an urban street, where the characters represented racial minorities and lived in basic apartments. The formula ended up being broadcast in 150 countries and 70 languages. In Spain, it was released eight years later. Generations of Spanish children were raised on the teachings of American puppets, and some added: Don Pimpón and a pink hedgehog named Espinete.

Sesame Street it was the first children’s show to have a predominantly colored cast. Sonia Manzano, who played Maria in 1971, was the first leading role of a Latino in the history of US television.The State of Mississippi initially tried to ban its broadcast because of integration between whites and African Americans, claiming that its viewers “were not prepared.” There was also criticism because there were characters of single and independent women. Although the National Organization of Women protested that those who held the puppets, Jim Henson’s masterpieces, were mostly men. The space later gave life to the youngest Muppet Show.

Sesame Street he has intelligently taught how to deal with almost everything that can be lived within a home. The death of a loved one, the divorce of the parents, autism or the trauma of 9/11 are part of its collection of almost 5,000 episodes. One of the latest great examples is the new character of Karli, a six-year-old girl who lives in a foster home while her mother recovers from an opioid addiction, the crisis that has claimed 400,000 lives in the US in recent years. Two decades.

In 2015, Sesame Workshop, the non-profit organization that produces the program, presented losses that put the continuity of the space at risk. They did what was unthinkable for 46 years: they jumped into the private sector. They signed for five seasons with HBO, suddenly being able to take on nearly twice as much content per season, make a spin off with the Muppets and some special shows. Business was great for HBO. He took the almost complete catalog and established that the new episodes would premiere first on cable television and only nine months later on public television. The agreement was criticized for putting access barriers to low-income families – the audience for which the program is theoretically intended – and, also, for transferring the content to a channel that owes much of its fame to productions with content violent and sexual. Season 51 of Sesame Street will air exclusively on HBO Max, the streaming that Warner Media will premiere next year (also in Spain).

Last May, in anticipation of this anniversary, the New York City Council named one of its streets, between Broadway and 63, Sesame Street (name of the program in English). Michelle Obama attended the ceremony. She recalled that she was five years old when the first episode aired, and she was one of thousands of South Chicago girls who sat cross-legged in front of the television. “Before iPads and Disney XD and Cartoon Network, there was only one channel for children, and in our house, that was Channel 11, PBS,” he explained. And he added: “When I became First Lady, I knew that I wanted to help children reach their power. My first question was simple: ‘Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street?’