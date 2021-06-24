Sesame Street It has a lot of history behind it, since it has accompanied millions of children for more than 50 years with stories, songs and a lot of learning.

Part of the success of this program is that they know how to adapt to social changes and the ways of thinking of the new generations, and recently they took a significant step forward for a large part of their community.

Like in Sesame Street They accept everyone regardless of their origin or way of thinking, they made room for inclusion by adding an openly gay couple to the show.

Image: Sesame Workshop.

In one of the most recent episodes of the show, the characters welcomed Dave, her husband Frank And your daughter Mine, who appeared during the chapter titled ‘Our Family Day’.

Alan Muraoka, who was in charge of the direction, published the previous photograph with a message that is worth rescuing.

‘I am honored and humbled to co-direct such an important and historic episode. Love is love and we are so happy to add this special family to our Sesame family. Happy pride everyone! ‘

Sesame Street always seeks to represent all families

The issue of inclusion is not something new within this program, since they have always sought to have representation of all kinds of characters.

In the past they already showed us Latino families, of Asian origin, Afro-American, and this time they decided to dedicate a space to the LGBTQ community.

Surely there will be those who protest against such a decision, but in Sesame Street there has never been a place for discrimination, and they always look for their audience to be reflected in the characters and in the show itself.

We’ll see how they unfold Dave, Frank and Mia on one of the most famous streets on world television.

