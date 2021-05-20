Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Sesame is a popular stringed musical instrument, which dates back to the ancient Egyptians, as the instrument appeared in the decorations engraved inside the ancient Egyptian tombs, and it resembles a harp, and it is made of beech wood and metal strings, and it is played with the rhythm of the drum and the tambourine.

Sesameya strings are thin steel wires that are tightened strongly on a wooden box, and these wires are beaten, and they are used to celebrate events and weddings, and they moved from Egypt to spread to many Arab countries.

The sesameya is characterized by having five strings, which are the owl, the speaker, the speaker, the respondent and the spark, and a musician that follows the pentagonal scale, like the Rababa and al-Tanbura. Set any key.

The parts of the sesameya instrument consist of the firman, the bearer, the support, the shamsiya, the disc, the sound box, the hawis, the strings, and the horse. But before starting to play, he adjusts the sesame strings according to the maqam that will be played, and the artist Musa Ahmed Moussa from the Egyptian governorate of Suez managed to overcome the change of all the maqamas during the playing by sticking to the key tightened by the string in a certain way, and the idea then moved to the rest of the governorates Egypt and other countries gradually, and one of his most famous professional students is the artist Hamada Al-Alfi.