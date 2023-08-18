Former soloist of the pop group “Silver” Olga Seryabkina showed candid photos from the beach. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page. (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

On the posted frames, the 38-year-old celebrity appeared while relaxing on the Curonian Spit in the Kaliningrad region. The star walked along the shore in red bikini bottoms that exposed her buttocks, a pink crop top and matching Balenciaga flip flops. She also wore her hair in a braid and completed the look with sunglasses.

Related materials:

“How I like to explore new places for recreation! This is another place where I want to return later with the child, ”the singer signed the pictures.

Earlier in August, Morgenstern’s new lover (recognized by the Ministry of Justice of Russia as a foreign agent) model and blogger Elizaveta Vasilenko showed candid photos together. So, in one of the frames, a 20-year-old girl posed in a white bikini on the beach, while the musician pressed his face against her half-naked buttocks.