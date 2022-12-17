The one the channel is organizing will be an evening not to be missed for all Red Bull fans ServusTV, broadcaster owned by the Austrian giant of energy drinks, for the evening of Monday 19 December, at 21.10. At the big end-of-year gala of the program ‘Sports and Talk from Hangar-7‘in fact, we will celebrate the extraordinary season of the Milton Keynes team which this year, for the first time since 2013, achieved the Drivers’ and Constructors’ double world championship. Max Verstappen he was crowned world champion for the second consecutive year, securing his success with a good four GPs before the end of the season and rewriting the record for the number of victories obtained in a year with 15 successes. Red Bull, for its part , celebrated the fifth Constructors’ title in its history, breaking the dominance of Mercedes after eight seasons.

To recall the triumphs of this year, Verstappen himself will be present on the show together with the two managers who symbolize the ‘bulls’, Christian Horner and Helmut Marko. In addition to them, however, the Red Bull family also wanted to celebrate the farewell to Formula 1 by Sebastian Vettel, undisputed star in the firmament of the Austrian team and capable of giving the team – which during this triumphal year lost its founder, Dietrich Mateschitz – the first four titles in its history. The champion from Heppenheim will therefore be present together with Max Verstappen on stage, in a sort of symbolic handover between the past and the present of the Milton Keynes team.