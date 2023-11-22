Affection and love. That’s the first thing you have to put “at the bottom of the container.” But you also have to have a lot of “discipline” and be “very constant”, giving importance “from the sink to the living room.” And then a generous pinch of giving oneself “body and soul.” The formula for success in the hospitality industry that the matriarch of the Hispano restaurant, Lola Díaz, altruistically gives away in these pages, is also the pattern by which all the winners are cut in the eighth edition of the Gastronomy Awards, organized by THE TRUTH and that recognizes the excellence, talent and effort that different professionals from the increasingly brilliant regional gastronomic universe develop in their activities.

Lola Díaz, who is 81 years old and started working at the Hispano with her husband when she was not yet 20, will receive the golden frying pan for the A Todo Una Vida award, according to the decision adopted by the jury. «I have had many satisfactions over the years. Above all, the luck of having a great traveling companion and the joy that my children have continued the work of their parents,” she summarizes. “And, furthermore, continue with success.” You just have to eat at Hispano one of those puff pastry sea bass that have been conquering palates for many decades. Lola, who is “the boss” for everyone, including her grandchildren, confesses that she is more of a kid’s shoulder, although she is not averse to a good grilled monkfish.

The jury has also recognized the excellence in the work of Frases, which wins the award for Best Creative Restaurant. Marco Antonio Iniesta in the kitchen and María Egea in the room, accredited with a Sol Repsol and in the fight for the Best New Chef of Madrid Fusión, have managed to offer in this small and charming establishment in the Santa Eulalia neighborhood a delicious experience based on “a tour of the recipes and products of the Region of Murcia”, but giving that “creative” touch, of haute cuisine, for which they have distinguished themselves, explain Egea and Iniesta, who do not lose sight of “the path towards Michelin star. Almost nothing. «We do not work for a prize, but so that the significance of the restaurant goes further. And that, one day, someone will remember us,” they say.

The winners

Lola Díaz (Hispanic Restaurant)

Lifetime Achievement Award

Pedro Buitrago and María José Pagán (Tandem)

Young Talent Award

Ana Sánchez (Estirpe Restaurant)

Best Sommelier / Head of Room Award

María Ángeles Lloret (Lloret Wineries)

Best Tavern



Sebastián García (Casa Sebastián Restaurant)

Best Traditional Restaurant

Alberto Pardo and Pepa Villa (Pulley)

Innovation / Sustainability

Vicente Hernández, head chef at Camarote de la Martinique

Best Chef

María Egea and Marco Antonio Iniesta (Phrases)

Best Creative Restaurant

This traditional cuisine of the Region, traditional, but without unnecessary revisions or frills, is what has earned Casa Sebastián, in Jumilla, the award for Best Traditional Restaurant. Here they have been betting on homemade stews and spoon dishes for almost 70 years, “and we have never given the concept a twist even though it has crossed our minds at some point,” admits Sebastián García, who took over from his father 33 years ago. years and that he recognizes the “pride” that comes from receiving an award that values ​​”the traditional cuisine of yesteryear, which is often missing with so many new chefs.” In fact, at Casa Sebastián you can choose between eight different spoon dishes every day – from “veal in sauce to Jumillan gazpachos, through pig’s ear in sauce, homemade fabada or ‘minister’s’ trotters” , lists García. An oasis among so many modern cuisine menus.

Frases will receive the award for Best Creative Restaurant, and Casa Sebastián wins the award for Best Traditional Restaurant

Of course, there are letters and letters. And one of those proposals worthy of recognition is that of Vicente Hernández, head chef and owner of Camarote de La Martinique, who has won the award for Best Head Chef thanks to the evolution he has achieved in the kitchens of this establishment. pointer of La Manga del Mar Menor. An award that recognizes “the elegance and common sense” that prevail in the chef’s preparations, in the words of the jury. For Hernández, the award is “a good reason to continue with energy” preparing such delicious dishes from the menu as the Russian salad with smoked eel, the bravas made with a crispy potato millefeuille and that rice with smoked tuna morrillo and red shrimp of which one could be eating until the day of final judgment without getting tired, to give just three examples of difficult choice. Recognizable dishes but with their own “twist.”

Sponsors



The Gastronomy Awards – in which Zambú collaborates and are sponsored by the Murcia City Council, 1001 Flavors of the Region of Murcia and the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia, Estrella de Levante, Gil Family States, Makro, Salzillo Tea & Coffee and Keinzo – will also recognize the Best Young Talent of the Region of Murcia, which on this occasion has gone to the exquisite proposal of the Tándem restaurant. Only eight months after moving to the capital after its beginnings in Santomera, María José Pagán and Pedro Buitrago have brought Tándem to the list of essentials in the capital with an innovative proposal that does not leave behind the culinary roots of this family.

Sergio Gallego



Jury coordinator

Beatriz Rocamora



Jury secretary

Pachi Larrosa



Journalist and food critic

Pablo Gonzalez



Chef Cabaña Buenavista (2*)

Joaquin Reyes



Director and editor of the magazine ‘Gastrónomo’

Jose Angel Pardo



General Director of Liwe Española

Laura Meroño



Catering Manager at Casa Tomás

Patricia Perez



Bakery manager José Antonio

Marta Ceballos



Head of External Relations of the CCT

María José Martínez



Restaurant chef Lienzo (Valencia, 1*)

“We are very excited to receive this award because it is recognition of the work we do in the restaurant, but it is also an award for the customers who come to eat at our house every day and value our dishes,” explains María José Pagán, who He is not yet 30 years old. Yes, young and very talented. Pedro Buitrago is even younger (27) than his partner. And, although at first he wanted to be an agronomist, he recognizes that his grandmother Carmen’s cooking (which is now applied and reviewed in Tandem) pushed him a lot towards the final path. Right path, apparently,

Vicente Hernández, from Camarote de la Martinique, is the Best Chef in the Region, and the jury recognizes Tándem with the Young Talent Award

The work of the best Sommelier/House Manager in the Region will also be recognized next Monday at the gala to be held at the Víctor Villegas Auditorium. On this occasion, that award will be collected by Ana Sánchez, sommelier and front of house manager at the Estirpe restaurant, in Yecla. «When they told me, I started shaking like a fool. And I think about the call and it still makes me shake, I couldn’t believe it. “It’s very motivating,” says this young 32-year-old sommelier, who began working in this world on the same day as her twentieth birthday and who is surprised by the first award she has received in her life. «I take my job very seriously, and I serve as I would like to be served. “I try to give people a good time, but I keep learning, and I want to keep learning until the day I die.” Dying drinking wine is not a bad way to die, go ahead.

In the Innovation/Sustainability category, the jury awarded the prize to the Polea restaurant, which has also gained popularity in recent years in the capital of Segura with its kilometer zero proposal and its grassroots activism in the fight against food waste. . Pepa Villa and Alberto Pardo, who lived in Scotland for eight years before setting up this charming establishment in the Carmen neighborhood of Murcia, came with the idea of ​​implementing the concept of sustainability throughout the entire menu of dishes. “The award is a reaffirmation of that idea, that we are not deviating,” says Alberto Pardo. Because “why serve customers Norwegian cod or farmed salmon when the coast is so close?” Furthermore, in Polea they have the maxim that “everything is used from pork, but also from almost all foods.” Thus, the skins and seeds of the pumpkin that will be served in December will be used for a dessert, without going any further. In short, “find the closest product and give it the value it deserves.” Let them tell those Americans who have not tasted such fresh products – and so well treated – in their lives.

posthumous tribute



The other prize on Monday night will be given to the Best Tavern in the Region, which in this case is for the legendary Bodegas Lloret, in La Unión, founded in 1951 and a meeting place for many artists of all kinds and conditions, but especially flamenco. The award will also serve to pay a posthumous tribute to the person who was the soul, heart and life of the establishment, Jesús Segura, who died a month ago. One of her daughters, Elena Segura, continues to lend a hand to her mother, María Ángeles Lloret, in this cathedral of tapas “People don’t want us to close.” Is the relief assured »« Well… If in the end it is my house », she says. As for the entire parish of Bodegas Lloret. Congratulations to the winners.