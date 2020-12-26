new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the health scheme gift to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir today. This ‘Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY Health Scheme’ will benefit 1.5 crore people of Jammu and Kashmir. On behalf of PM Modi, Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha distributed e-cards to the beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY Health Scheme in Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi said, ‘Today is a very historic day for Jammu and Kashmir. Health Scheme- This in itself is a big step. And I am very happy to see Jammu and Kashmir taking these steps for the development of its people.

The BJP emerged as the largest party in the recent DDC election. For this victory, the PM congratulated the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir and praised the security forces. PM Modi said, “I also congratulate the people of Jammu and Kashmir for strengthening democracy. The election of District Development Council has written a new chapter. The manner in which the administration and security forces of Jammu and Kashmir conducted the election And these elections were very reflective on behalf of all the parties. I am very proud when I hear this. “

Big things about PM Modi’s address-

These elections in Jammu and Kashmir also showed how strong democracy is in our country. But, there is one more side to which I want to draw the attention of the country.

Despite the Supreme Court’s order in Puducherry, panchayat and municipal elections are not happening. The Supreme Court gave this order in 2018. In Puducherry, after the wait of decades, the lockl body elections were held in the year 2006.

The central government is constantly trying to ensure that in the development of the village, the people of the village should have the maximum role. From planning to implementation and maintenance, more power is being given to institutions associated with Panchayati Raj.

Now the responsibility of the panchayats is very large to meet the needs related to the poor. Electricity reached every village of Jammu and Kashmir, villages here have become defecation free in the open.

Around 18 lakh cylinders were refilled here in Jammu and Kashmir even during Corona. Under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, over 10 lakh toilets were built in Jammu and Kashmir.

What is the benefit of insurance scheme

PM Modi launched the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY Health Scheme in Jammu and Kashmir today. This Jan Arogya Yojana is the world’s largest health insurance scheme fully funded by the government. In this, every family admitted to treatment in government and private hospitals across the country gets a cover of Rs 5 lakh annually. This benefit of Rs 5 lakh is available on family floater basis. Which means that one or all members of the family can use it.

According to the state administration, the names of the families of the state are also being added to their database, which were not in this database till now. Under this scheme, citizens of Jammu and Kashmir will get the facility of insurance under portability in 24,148 hospitals across the country.

