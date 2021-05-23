Servigroup announces the progressive opening of its hotels as of May 28, declaring the new summer season inaugurated.

The company has worked intensively in recent months and is ready to welcome all those who wish to enjoy the long-awaited summer holidays with all the health guarantees.

«At Servigroup we guarantee that this summer we can enjoy a vacation with the highest quality to which our clients are accustomed. Our priority is the safety, the freedom of our clients and our commitment to the economy. For this reason, we have decided to carry out a progressive reopening of the establishments to welcome all those who are willing to visit our facilities and destinations again, ”says President José María Caballé.

On May 28, the Hotel Servigroup Papa Luna in Peñíscola, the Hotel Servigroup Montíboli in Villajoyosa and the Hotel Servigroup Marina Playa in Mojácar will reopen.

Just four days later, on June 1, the Hotel Servigroup Koral Beach in Oropesa del Mar, the Hotel Servigroup Trinimar in Benicasim, the Hotel Servigroup Galúa in La Manga and the Hotel Servigroup Romana in Alcocéber will also reopen.