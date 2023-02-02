Servier, a global independent pharmaceutical group present in over 150 countries, has announced its results for the 2021/22 financial year, recording globally consolidated revenues of 4.876 billion euros, up 9.8% on the previous year. The turnover is divided between 3.694 billion euros for branded drugs (+12.5%) and 1.182 billion euros for generics (+2%). The leadership position in the cardio-metabolic area was confirmed, which produced revenues of 2.693 billion euros, equal to 55.2% of the group’s revenues.

Servier – highlights the company in a note – is the third pharmaceutical in the world in cardiology and second in hypertension thanks to a broad portfolio of innovative therapies, such as polypills, and various information initiatives aimed at making all stakeholders aware of the value of therapeutic adherence in chronic cardiovascular diseases.

The economic performance of the oncology division – continues the note – recorded significant growth of approximately 35.4% compared to the previous year with revenues of 848 million euros (compared to 604 million euros in 2020/21). , representing 17.4% of total turnover. These results confirm the group’s strategy: Servier has decided to make the fight against cancer a priority, investing almost 6 billion euros in the last five years. The group’s ambition, in fact, is to become a recognized player also in the oncological field, in particular in the treatment of certain types of cancer with an important therapeutic need, for which Servier’s portfolio currently consists of 7 drugs available on the market. Furthermore, as of the 2020/21 financial year it has allocated more than half of its R&D budget to this area.

Servier – present in over 150 countries – focused on the development of targeted therapies and immuno-oncology: this major investment has led since January 2023 to a rich pipeline of 38 R&D projects. In this context, Italy, where Servier has been present since 1972 with a total of 397 employees, recorded a turnover of 162.5 million euros in the last year with over 1.5 million patients treated with its own drugs.

“In a very complicated international and national context – declares Gilles Renacco, president of the Servier group in Italy – which is paying the consequences of the pandemic, war and the climate crisis, the Servier Group in Italy has continued with resilience to bring health to patients: this is our mission. Healthcare professionals recognize the effectiveness of our therapies in the cardiovascular field and this represents a great value for us as well as a great responsibility towards the over 1.5 million patients who are treated with our drugs”. In the “oncological field we are faced with a great challenge – underlines Renacco – to make available to patients with rare, difficult to treat and advanced stage tumors innovative, effective therapies that respect the quality of life because ‘every day counts’. our results are the result of an important team effort for which I thank all the employees of the Servier group in Italy for their commitment to patients, always at the center of our daily actions”.

Another goal of the group – concludes the note – is to achieve a consolidated turnover of 6.5 billion euros in 2025, an Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and depreciation) of 1.3 billion euros and launch a new molecular entity every three years, including one by 2025, and generate €1 billion in oncology revenue. By 2030, Servier expects to achieve a turnover of 8 billion euros with an Ebidta ratio above 30%.