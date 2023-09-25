Services | VTV: Some of the government’s long-term service procurements violated the law

Three of the cases were found at the Finnish Immigration Service and one at the KEHA center.

Some the long-term services ordered for the state have been purchased in violation of the Procurement Act, says the State Audit Office (VTV).

VTV inspected a total of 14 purchases in six different locations, where the service has been ordered from the same producers for a long time. Four of them included direct procurements that, according to the agency, should have been tendered.

The three most economically significant cases were found at the Immigration Office. It has carried out a large UMA information system procurement with extensive direct procurement since the 2006 tender. According to VTV, the procurement should have been tendered again more than ten years ago, when the whole was significantly expanded.

In addition, two acquisitions of reception center operations have included direct procurement that violates the legislation, VTV says.

According to VTV, one direct procurement in violation of the Procurement Act was also found at the KEHA center. It is the development and administration center for ely centers and te offices.

Immigration Office announces that it will develop its acquisitions based on VTV’s recent recommendations.

“The ambiguities of the purchases made in 2011 and 2016 came to the fore when VTV was doing its investigation. We have since investigated the matter and we would like to thank VTV for bringing this up”, the general manager Ilkka Haahtela says in the announcement.

The Finnish Immigration Service says that during the past year, it has used an external consultation to support procurement and that it has strengthened its own internal audit and procurement documentation. In addition, the direct procurement contracts for reception activities mentioned in VTV’s report have been terminated.

Long ones supplier relationships can be created, for example, through a long-term service contract or when the same supplier repeatedly wins a tender.

According to VTV, the lack of competition is a risk in long-term service procurement. In many audited procurements, individual procurements had not been tendered at all or only one or two offers had been received. In some cases, numerous direct purchases had been made to extend the competitive season.

For example, contract changes can lead to the fact that the procurement no longer complies with the Procurement Act. Long contractual relationships can also bring benefits, but the risk is that the state’s position as a buyer will weaken and the price of the service will rise. This had rarely happened in the sites inspected by VTV, the agency says.

“Long-term service procurements must be paid attention to as a broader phenomenon and ensure that they have been carried out in accordance with the law and economically and properly managed”, VTV’s inspection manager Lassi Perkinen says in the announcement.