Secret Services, “the N’drangheta is preparing an attack”

Nicola Gratteri ended up in the crosshairs of the N’drangheta. THE Secret services Italians moved after one blown arrived from a foreign country overseas. The report – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – has arrived several weeks agobut it has remained, until today, reserved only to the investigative environments and institutional. The alarm was raised, probably thanks to an interceptionthe news of a project by attack against the magistrate Calabrese that was just Wednesday rejected the CSM for the post of head of DNA. It is all written in a classified communication and transmitted to the Italian secret services according to which the Calabrian clans they would be organizing an attack in a big way by means of a bomb connected to a remote controller.

This – continues the Fact – would suggest that the criminal project could be already at an advanced stage. The security apparatuses immediately informed the Ministry of Interior so much so that it was strengthened the escort adding three more armored cars. Now I’m five armored jeeps on which the prosecutor of Catanzaro which is accompanied not only by the escort, which he already had, but also by several agents of the Nocs, the Central Operational Security Unit of the state police. Messi under escort also there wife ei sons.

