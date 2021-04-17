Services The congestion of the Digital and Population Information Office has delayed the division of the inheritance of the father of an Espoo woman for more than six months – processing times have even doubled

There are months of delays in many of the agency’s key services. It can take years to rectify the situation.

Digital and Population Information Agency traffic jams are stretched espoolaisnaisen father’s heritage division for more than a half year.

Relatives still do not know when the inheritance of the father, who died last summer, can be made, as it has taken months for the licensing and lobbying matters to be handled by the agency.

In November, permission was sought from the Digital and Demographic Information Agency to sell the woman’s father’s house due to a will made for the benefit of the grandchildren. The buyer had already been found before the permit application, but it took a month and a half to obtain the trade permit.

“Fortunately, we had understanding buyers who were willing to wait for permission, because otherwise the deal would have been canceled,” the woman says.

The woman shares her experiences anonymously, but her identity is known to the editorial.

HS reported Digital and Population Information Agency for months extended processing times as early as the end of January. The agency is now told that there have been no significant changes in congestion in the past three months.

For example, in lobbying cases, the target processing time is 90 days, but currently it takes about half a year. Also in licensing services, the processing of applications takes twice as long, ie about 70 days, although the target is 35 days.

There are also still delays in, for example, the telephone service and the registration of name changes, migration notifications and foreigners.

In early April, the agency also reported a security email disruption that caused some of the customers ’messages not to arrive. The error was due to the size of the mailbox and has now been fixed.

The Digital and Demographic Information Agency was established in early 2020. During the establishment phase, 11 separate agencies were merged: nine local register offices, the Population Register Center and the local government control and development unit. The agency operates in 36 locations.

An Espoo woman In this case, there have also been difficulties in obtaining a deputy guardian for minor children.

The application was made in late December, but no decision has yet been made by the Agency. If a positive decision is made, the deputy must still apply separately for permission to manage the inheritance in question on behalf of the child.

“The process has seemed unreasonably long,” the woman says.

The agency’s website states that the average processing time for trustee cases has been four months, but due to the congestion situation, processing currently takes longer.

Advocacy issues there is currently a delay in all the activities of the guardianship unit, says the head of the unit Tom Marsti.

Director General of the Digital and Population Information Agency Timo Salovaara reported in January that the lack of an electronic transaction system is the main cause of congestion. The system is constantly evolving, but it may take years to complete.

According to Marst, the semi-electric situation also slows down the agency’s operations. With semi-electronics, he means customers have to send paper applications via email. Employees have to manually transfer application documents to the agency’s systems, which takes a lot of time.

“We have now made the audit of public trustees electronic, which has drastically speeded up processing. In these services, we are able to focus purely on deliberation and investigation. That is the goal we have in all our services, ”says Marsti.

Currently, the functions of licensing services are being digitized in the guardianship function.

“With step-by-step access to services in electronic form, we can shift resources to managing services that have not yet been digitized. This makes it easier to unload the queues, ”says Marsti.

While waiting for digitalisation to progress, efforts have been made to ease congestion through organizational changes. For example, management and the division of responsibilities between employees have been centralized. In practice, this means, among other things, that Teams have been formed in the unit, focusing on dealing with only one type of decision.

As a problem it is also in the agency that congestion tends to cause more congestion. Such a situation has arisen, for example, in the telephone service.

“It’s understandable that people call after delayed things to ask where to go. But the more people call, the more time it takes to respond, which in turn is away from clearing congestion, ”Marsti says.

According to the law, the agency must process applications on a case-by-case basis in the order of arrival. However, under certain conditions, some things can be handled past the queue.

“We strive to expedite processing in situations where it is clear that something significant could be contrary to the principal’s interest due to the delay, such as the cancellation of a transaction,” Marsti says.

CEO Salovaara did not want to comment on the current congestion situation for Helsingin Sanomat.