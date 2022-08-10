The company Ista, which is known among other things as a service provider for heating bills, was attacked by hackers according to its own statements. The police are involved.

Dhe German energy service provider Ista claims to have been the victim of an “external cyber attack”. The website could no longer be reached. “As an immediate measure and to avert damage to our IT infrastructure, all of the company’s potentially affected IT systems were taken offline,” says the company’s website.

“As a result, you can temporarily only use certain functions and services to a limited extent or not at all. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may cause you and continue to ask for your patience while we try to resolve the issue.” Customers are asked for patience and understanding. So far it is unclear “which data the attackers received or which data was accessed”.

Accordingly, Ista informed the state data protection authority and reported it to the police. The company, which is represented in 22 countries and has its headquarters in Essen, specializes in heating bills, among other things. Most recently, it employed almost 6,000 people and had sales of 933 million euros in 2020.