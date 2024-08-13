From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/13/2024 – 9:15

After a 0.4% drop in May, the volume of services provided in the country expanded by 1.7% in June, according to the IBGE published this Tuesday, the 13th.

It was the highest monthly growth rate since December 2022, when it advanced 2.7%. With this, the volume of services reached a record level in the series, 0.5% above the previous peak, reached in December 2022.

The result came in above expectations. The performance more than offset the decline recorded in May and came in above the expectation of a 0.8% increase in both comparison periods indicated by economists in a Reuters survey.

The services sector, which has the largest weight in the Brazilian economy, is 14.3% above the level of February 2020 (pre-pandemic) and reaches the highest point in the series, 0.5% above the old record level, of December 2022.

Compared to June 2023, growth was 1.3%. In the first half of 2024, the volume of services increased by 1.6% compared to the same period in 2023. In the last 12 months, the sector showed a loss of dynamism, going from 1.2% in May to 1.0% in June.

What drove the high

Growth from May to June was seen in all five dissemination activities investigated, with growth in the transport (1.8%) and information and communication (2%) sectors standing out. Other growth came from professional, administrative and complementary services (1.3%), other services (1.6%) and services provided to families (0.3%).