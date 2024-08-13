According to the institute, this is the highest growth since December 2022; in the accumulated 12 months, the increase is 1%

The services sector grew 1.7% in June compared to the previous month, in the seasonally adjusted series. Activity is rising again after falling 0.4% in May.

According to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), is the highest increase since December 2022. The data was released this Tuesday (Aug 13, 2024). Here is the full of the presentation (PDF – 3 MB).

The June result was above the median projections of financial market analysts, who were betting on growth of 0.95%.

In the last 12 months, there was growth of 1.0%. Services rose 1.3% in June 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

In the first half of this year, growth was 1.6%.

ACTIVITIES

The 1.7% increase in June compared to May was due to the growth of all 5 activities reported by IBGE. They are: