It advances for the 2nd consecutive month and accumulates an increase of 2.9% in this period; in 12 months, the growth is 0.9%

The services sector grew 1.2% in July compared to June, in the seasonally adjusted series. It recorded the 2nd positive monthly result, a period in which it accumulated a gain of 2.9%. IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) released the result this Wednesday (11.Sep.2024).

This report will receive more information.