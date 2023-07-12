Volume accumulates a 6.4% increase in 12 months, which means the lowest result since August 2021

The services sector increased by 0.9% in May compared to April, in a seasonally adjusted comparison. O IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) released the result this Wednesday (July 12, 2023). Here’s the full of the presentation (3 MB).

The volume of services accumulates an increase of 6.4% in 12 months, which means the lowest result since August 2021 (5.1%).

The sector is 11.5% above the pre-pandemic level of February 2020 and 2% below December 2022 (the highest point of the historical series).

Compared to last year, the sector grew 4.7% in May, the 27th positive monthly rate in a row.

The 0.9% growth in the sector in May was driven by 4 of the 5 surveyed activities:

transport sector (2.2%);

services rendered to families (1.1%);

other services (0.6%);

information and communication (0.2%).

On the other hand, professional, administrative and complementary services fell 1% in the month.